Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jones Trading boosted their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynex Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.27). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 17.27%.The firm had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a aug 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1,650.0%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 261.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 207,413 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 98,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 183,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 68,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

