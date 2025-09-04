UBS Group Lowers Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Price Target to $8.50

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $9.90 to $8.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AGRO has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adecoagro from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of AGRO opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.42 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $12.07.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.40). Adecoagro had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $405.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 5.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 1.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 29,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 44.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

