Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Trading 29.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 29.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). 3,849,547 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 253% from the average session volume of 1,090,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.92. The firm has a market cap of £9.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1,462.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

Block Energy plc is an AIM quoted independent oil and gas production and development company with a strategic focus on unlocking the energy potential of Georgia. With interests in seven Production Sharing Contracts in central Georgia, covering an area of 4,256 km2, including the XIB licence which has over 2.77TCF of 2C contingent gas resources, with an estimated Net Present Value 10 (“NPV”) of USD 1.65 billion, in the Patardzueli-Samgori, Rustavi and Teleti fields.

