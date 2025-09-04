Gartner (NYSE:IT) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.25.

Shares of IT opened at $247.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Gartner has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $584.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $314.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.05.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jose M. Gutierrez purchased 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,784. This trade represents a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $805,314.75. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

