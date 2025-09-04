Stampede Drilling (CVE:SDI) Trading Down 23.5% – Here’s Why

Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report) shares fell 23.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 213,625 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 81,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Stampede Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$25.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Stampede Drilling Company Profile

Stampede Drilling Inc provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in North America. It provides drilling rig services; and operates a fleet of telescopic double and triple drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc and changed its name to Stampede Drilling Inc in May 2019.

