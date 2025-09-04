NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report) were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 49.80 ($0.67). Approximately 171,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 56,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.25 ($0.72).

NAHL Group Trading Down 6.5%

The company has a market cap of £23.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 57.92.

About NAHL Group

NAHL Group plc (AIM: NAH) is a leader in the Consumer Legal Services (“CLS”) market. The Group provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the CLS market through its three divisions:

– Personal Injury provides outsourced marketing services to law firms through National Accident Helpline and claims processing services to individuals through Your Law, Law Together and National Accident Law.

– Critical Care provides a range of specialist services in the catastrophic and serious injury market to both claimants and defendants through Bush and Company Rehabilitation.

– Residential Property provides marketing services to law firms and conveyancers as well as surveys to individuals through Fitzalan Partners.

