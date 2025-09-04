Currys (LON:CURY) Stock Price Up 2% – Time to Buy?

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109.30 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.47). Approximately 1,978,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,966,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.90 ($1.44).

CURY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 price objective on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Currys in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 target price on shares of Currys in a report on Friday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Currys from GBX 121 to GBX 150 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 151.67.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,336.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 109.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83.

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 3rd. The company reported GBX 10 earnings per share for the quarter. Currys had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Currys plc will post 9.5199569 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alex Baldock sold 671,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115, for a total value of £771,801.80. Also, insider Bruce Marsh sold 316,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115, for a total transaction of £363,976.15. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,246,707 shares of company stock valued at $142,888,120. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800

stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.

