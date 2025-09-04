US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in August

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,400 shares, adropof80.0% from the July 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHY opened at $40.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $48.31.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1571 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

About US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

