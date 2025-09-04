Short Interest in uCloudlink Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UCL) Expands By 288.3%

uCloudlink Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 43,100 shares, anincreaseof288.3% from the July 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 138,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UCL – Free Report) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of uCloudlink Group worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uCloudlink Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCL opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $125.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 4.39. uCloudlink Group has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $4.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

uCloudlink Group ( NASDAQ:UCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. uCloudlink Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 2.19%.The business had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. uCloudlink Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that uCloudlink Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of uCloudlink Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

