IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Trading Down 15.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report) traded down 15.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 3,878,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 777% from the average session volume of 442,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

IMPACT Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.14 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

