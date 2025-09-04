CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $64,000 Stake in Cryo-Cell International Inc. $CCEL

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Cryo-Cell International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cryo-Cell International worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cryo-Cell International by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Cryo-Cell International Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCEL opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82. Cryo-Cell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Cryo-Cell International

In other Cryo-Cell International news, CEO David Portnoy acquired 14,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $62,365.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 247,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,563.51. This represents a 6.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $285,561 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.

