15,150 Shares in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II $PFN Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,001,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 128,030 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 60.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 247,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,960 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,138,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 29,534 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $7.76.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.