CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Stake in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. $HTCR

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) by 330.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,843 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.84% of HeartCore Enterprises worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HeartCore Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HeartCore Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HeartCore Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Down 22.0%

HeartCore Enterprises stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.46 and a beta of 2.01. HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HeartCore Enterprises ( NASDAQ:HTCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 million. HeartCore Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 141.93% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded HeartCore Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

