Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 9,284 Shares of Equity Commonwealth $EQC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of Equity Commonwealth worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 111,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 68,005 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth about $6,182,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

EQC opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $169.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

