Parsons Corporation $PSN Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 56.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,743 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Parsons by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Parsons by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,538,000 after buying an additional 47,698 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Parsons by 539.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 74,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 63,215 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parsons by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Parsons by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsons Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $78.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Parsons Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.56 and a 1 year high of $114.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Parsons had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parsons Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSN. Baird R W raised shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.70.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

