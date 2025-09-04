Ieq Capital LLC Buys 22,157 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation $FCF

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 180.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,417 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,157 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2,911.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 73.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Commonwealth Financial

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, CFO James R. Reske sold 2,190 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $36,485.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 90,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,498.36. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

FCF stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.85.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

