Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. $BXMT

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXMT. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $697,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 84,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 23,984 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 6,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $132,590.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 236,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,164.82. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $29,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,374.40. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,069 shares of company stock worth $231,343 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $21.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,685.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

