Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 8,406 iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,147,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.62. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $68.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

