Ieq Capital LLC Buys 5,557 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 209.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 6,036,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,869,000 after purchasing an additional 348,892 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,478,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,226,000 after purchasing an additional 240,568 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 764,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,658,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 729,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,866,000 after purchasing an additional 32,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 278,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,443,000 after purchasing an additional 139,700 shares in the last quarter.

VTWO stock opened at $94.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.06. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $99.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.2498 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

