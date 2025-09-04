Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) CAO Sells 755 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Williams sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $66,787.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,425.86. The trade was a 11.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $86.09 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $113.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.85.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRU. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 132.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 105.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

