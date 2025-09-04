State of Wyoming Invests $242,000 in Alector, Inc. $ALEC

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 196,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. State of Wyoming owned about 0.20% of Alector at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,066,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alector

In other news, Director Paula Hammond sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $33,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 74,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,785.24. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alector from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alector from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Alector Stock Up 7.7%

Alector stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $282.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 142.10% and a negative return on equity of 112.06%. Alector has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

