State of Wyoming Purchases 4,572 Shares of Western Digital Corporation $WDC

State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 354.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,406,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 144,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 89,244 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,933,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,574,000 after purchasing an additional 216,387 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 3,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $239,148.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,460.80. This represents a 9.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 5,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $426,827.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 154,679 shares in the company, valued at $11,795,820.54. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,647 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Zacks Research raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Western Digital from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Western Digital from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.28.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $86.00 on Thursday. Western Digital Corporation has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average of $55.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

