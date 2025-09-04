Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Tuya Inc. Sponsored ADR $TUYA

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tuya Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,469,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.27% of Tuya at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TUYA. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Tuya during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Tuya during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Tuya during the first quarter worth about $120,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Tuya during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tuya by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TUYA opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. Tuya Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 0.47.

Tuya Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Tuya’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

TUYA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.49 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tuya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.49.

Tuya Profile

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

