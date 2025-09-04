State of Wyoming Has $231,000 Position in The Real Brokerage Inc. $REAX

State of Wyoming reduced its holdings in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,373 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Real Brokerage were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Real Brokerage by 694.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 81,107 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Real Brokerage by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage in the first quarter worth $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Real Brokerage by 52.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Real Brokerage by 20.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Real Brokerage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Real Brokerage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Real Brokerage Trading Up 0.4%

Real Brokerage stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.40 and a beta of 1.05. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $540.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.58 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Real Brokerage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

