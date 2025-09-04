Head to Head Survey: Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI) & Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI – Get Free Report) and Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.7% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares 19.07% 10.59% 1.02% Cullen/Frost Bankers 21.20% 15.46% 1.18%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southside Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cullen/Frost Bankers 3 9 2 0 1.93

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Southside Bancshares and Cullen/Frost Bankers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus price target of $133.71, suggesting a potential upside of 4.06%. Given Cullen/Frost Bankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cullen/Frost Bankers is more favorable than Southside Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Southside Bancshares pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years and Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend for 32 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Cullen/Frost Bankers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares $456.07 million 2.04 $88.49 million $2.82 10.95 Cullen/Frost Bankers $2.85 billion 2.90 $582.54 million $9.29 13.83

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than Southside Bancshares. Southside Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullen/Frost Bankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats Southside Bancshares on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southside Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration, revocable and testamentary trusts, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 56 banking facilities and 73 ATMs/ITMs. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds transmitting, and foreign exchange services; correspondent banking activities, including check clearing, transfer of funds, fixed income security services, and securities custody and clearance services. Further, it offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and support for international business activities, including foreign exchange, letters of credit, export-import financing, and other related activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holding of securities for investment purposes; and investment management services for mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. It serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

