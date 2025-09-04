Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Financial Contrast

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Amalgamated Financial and Horizon Technology Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amalgamated Financial 1 0 1 0 2.00 Horizon Technology Finance 2 2 1 0 1.80

Amalgamated Financial presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.14%. Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus price target of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 5.04%. Given Amalgamated Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amalgamated Financial is more favorable than Horizon Technology Finance.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Amalgamated Financial has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

75.9% of Amalgamated Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Amalgamated Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Amalgamated Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.0%. Amalgamated Financial pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horizon Technology Finance pays out -114.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Amalgamated Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amalgamated Financial and Horizon Technology Finance”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amalgamated Financial $320.66 million 2.69 $106.43 million $3.34 8.58 Horizon Technology Finance $99.92 million 2.96 -$5.63 million ($1.15) -6.04

Amalgamated Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Technology Finance. Horizon Technology Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amalgamated Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amalgamated Financial and Horizon Technology Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amalgamated Financial 23.60% 15.21% 1.31% Horizon Technology Finance -48.76% 14.02% 5.68%

Summary

Amalgamated Financial beats Horizon Technology Finance on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amalgamated Financial

(Get Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides various commercial loans comprising commercial and industrial, multifamily mortgage, and commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; and retail loans, such as residential real estate, consumer solar, and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, bill payment, online cash management, and safe deposit box rental services; debit and ATM cards; and trust, custody, and investment management services comprising asset safekeeping, corporate actions, income collections, proxy, account transition, asset transfers, and conversion management services. Further, it provides investment products, such as funds spanning equity, fixed-income, real estate, and alternative investment products; and brokerage, asset management, and insurance products. Amalgamated Financial Corp. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.