Moelis & Company $MC Holdings Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 250.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Palisades Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $70.05 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average is $62.50.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $365.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 102.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $189,639.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $515,544.68. This trade represents a 26.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $460,537.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515.84. This represents a 97.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MC. Zacks Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

