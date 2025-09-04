Reviewing C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) and ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) and ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

C.H. Robinson Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. ZTO Express (Cayman) pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ZTO Express (Cayman) pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years. ZTO Express (Cayman) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C.H. Robinson Worldwide 3.14% 35.01% 11.23% ZTO Express (Cayman) 18.83% 14.44% 9.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and ZTO Express (Cayman)”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C.H. Robinson Worldwide $17.01 billion 0.89 $465.69 million $4.39 29.34 ZTO Express (Cayman) $6.07 billion 1.78 $1.21 billion $1.48 12.18

ZTO Express (Cayman) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than C.H. Robinson Worldwide. ZTO Express (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than C.H. Robinson Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and ZTO Express (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C.H. Robinson Worldwide 1 6 14 1 2.68 ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 1 3 1 3.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $117.24, suggesting a potential downside of 8.97%. ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus target price of $22.36, suggesting a potential upside of 24.07%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Summary

C.H. Robinson Worldwide beats ZTO Express (Cayman) on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services. It also provides customs brokerage services; and other logistics services, such as fee-based managed, warehousing, small parcel, and other services. It has contractual relationships with approximately 45,000 transportation companies, including motor carriers, railroads, and ocean and air carriers. In addition, the company is involved in the buying, selling, and/or marketing of fresh fruits, vegetables, and other value-added perishable items under the Robinson Fresh brand name. Further, the company offers transportation management services or managed TMS; and other surface transportation services. It provides its fresh produce to grocery retailers, restaurants, produce wholesalers, and foodservice distributors through a network of independent produce growers and suppliers. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

