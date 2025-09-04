Ieq Capital LLC Has $645,000 Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 191.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total value of $232,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 101,007 shares in the company, valued at $5,860,426.14. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $2,081,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,360,197. This trade represents a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,715,340. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.82. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.30.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 75.09%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

