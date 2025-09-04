Comparing Axtel SAB (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) & Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Axtel SAB (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) and Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Axtel SAB and Deutsche Telekom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axtel SAB 0 1 0 0 2.00 Deutsche Telekom 0 2 1 4 3.29

Given Axtel SAB’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Axtel SAB is more favorable than Deutsche Telekom.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axtel SAB N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Telekom 10.67% 10.14% 3.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axtel SAB and Deutsche Telekom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Axtel SAB and Deutsche Telekom”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axtel SAB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Telekom $125.29 billion 1.45 $12.13 billion $2.78 13.07

Deutsche Telekom has higher revenue and earnings than Axtel SAB.

Risk and Volatility

Axtel SAB has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Telekom has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Deutsche Telekom beats Axtel SAB on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axtel SAB

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses. The Government segment provides services through the company’s network and infrastructure for the federal, state and municipal governments. The company was founded on July 22, 1994 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers. In addition, the company provides mobile voice and data services to consumers and business customers; sells mobile devices and other hardware products; and sells mobile services to resellers and to companies that purchases and markets network services to third parties, such as mobile virtual network operators. Further, it offers internet services; internet-based TV products and services; and information and communication technology systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions with an infrastructure of data centers and network services. Additionally, the company provides wireless communications services; and cloud services, digital solutions, security, and advisory solutions. Deutsche Telekom AG has mobile customers and broadband customers, as well as fixed-network lines. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

