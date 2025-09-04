Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.5263.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Hsbc Global Res cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $67.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $267.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,173. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,311 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,823 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $55,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $249,180,000 after purchasing an additional 904,548 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 193,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59,680 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 111,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

