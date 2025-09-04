Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives $4.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.4667.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STRO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $1.00 to $0.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $4.80.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 201.32% and a negative return on equity of 852.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 156,139 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 636,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

