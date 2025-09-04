Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 342 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 817,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,339,000 after purchasing an additional 124,125 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $271,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $348,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 0.7%

RNR opened at $246.19 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $219.00 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.29.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $12.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.28 by $2.01. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.41 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $269.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.09.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

