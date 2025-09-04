Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 787 Shares of AECOM $ACM

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,680,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,305,000 after buying an additional 691,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 33.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,218,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,713,000 after acquiring an additional 553,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,961,000 after acquiring an additional 55,466 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 2.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,114,000 after acquiring an additional 29,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 10.7% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 964,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after acquiring an additional 92,864 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $6,348,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $124.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AECOM has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $126.29.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.