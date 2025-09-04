Ryder System, Inc. $R Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 553.0% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other news, EVP Steve W. Martin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.98, for a total transaction of $1,028,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,460.30. This represents a 18.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 5,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $981,216.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,177.14. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,618 shares of company stock worth $7,587,997. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W raised Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Ryder System from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Ryder System Stock Down 0.5%

Ryder System stock opened at $185.92 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.54 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Ryder System has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.650 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

