Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 2,069.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,865 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NU by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NU by 212.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 56,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NU by 3.1% in the first quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 37,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Santander upgraded shares of NU to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NU from $14.30 to $15.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.96.

NU Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

