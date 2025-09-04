Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Holdings in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 19.0% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 41.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 177,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,049,000 after purchasing an additional 51,996 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 69.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 66.0% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 469,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,929,000 after purchasing an additional 186,599 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth $2,067,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEX opened at $161.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $153.36 and a 52-week high of $238.22.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $865.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price objective on shares of IDEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.71.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

