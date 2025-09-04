Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,679,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,190 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,512,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,505,000 after acquiring an additional 280,316 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,680,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,599,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,879,000 after acquiring an additional 32,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,369,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,552,000 after acquiring an additional 163,211 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

VOYA stock opened at $75.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.04. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $84.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.31. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 6.73%.The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on VOYA. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.70.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

