Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives $16.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.2222.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.
FOLD opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.41 and a beta of 0.55.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
