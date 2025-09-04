Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives $16.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLDGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.2222.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 472.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

FOLD opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

