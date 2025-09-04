Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.3636.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price objective on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fastenal from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 14th.

Get Fastenal alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FAST

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,834. This represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,662,414.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 5,330.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Fastenal by 100.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Fastenal by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of FAST stock opened at $49.52 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.02. The company has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

About Fastenal

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.