Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 4,800 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 42.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,056,000 after purchasing an additional 32,344 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 136,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,783,000 after purchasing an additional 53,395 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $269.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.40. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $293.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HII. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

