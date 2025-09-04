MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.8889.

MPLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered MPLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on MPLX from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MPLX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MPLX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. MPLX has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32.

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. MPLX had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MPLX will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. MPLX’s payout ratio is 90.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MPLX in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in MPLX by 5.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,048,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,990,000 after acquiring an additional 51,367 shares in the last quarter. TT Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MPLX by 540.1% in the second quarter. TT Capital Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in MPLX by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 34,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in MPLX by 27.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

