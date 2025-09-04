Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $7.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.6250.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $7.50 to $4.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a $7.00 price target on Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

NYSE OMI opened at $5.53 on Thursday. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Owens & Minor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.070 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 720,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $3,708,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 12,282,955 shares in the company, valued at $63,257,218.25. This represents a 6.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,537,852 shares of company stock worth $8,099,544. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 537.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,387.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

