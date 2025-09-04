Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. $PENN

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 175,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.12% of PENN Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1,371.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In related news, Director David A. Handler acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 342,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,279.36. The trade was a 6.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citizens Jmp raised PENN Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

PENN opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

