Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Kura Oncology, Inc. $KURA

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 969.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 163,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 148,272 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Stock Up 6.0%

KURA opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $731.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KURA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, June 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on KURA

About Kura Oncology

(Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.