Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in National CineMedia, Inc. $NCMI

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 101,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 32,306 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 381,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 232,550 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush set a $7.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 9,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $43,563.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 111,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,205.72. The trade was a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National CineMedia Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $418.88 million, a P/E ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. National CineMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.45 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. National CineMedia has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

National CineMedia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

