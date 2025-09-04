Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $94,000 in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. $AHH

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 250.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AHH stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $738.58 million, a P/E ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $65.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.29 million. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AHH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.25 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AHH

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.