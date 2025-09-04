The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 838 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Veralto worth $15,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Veralto by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Veralto by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Veralto by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 172,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Veralto by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO stock opened at $104.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.88 and its 200-day moving average is $99.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.91. Veralto Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.86 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,286,830.94. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

