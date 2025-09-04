The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $16.37 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $16,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 90.9% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $90.50 and a one year high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 target price on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.94.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $627,154.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,754.60. The trade was a 96.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,981.35. The trade was a 36.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

