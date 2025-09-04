The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. $OSBC

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 954,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.12% of Old Second Bancorp worth $15,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 59,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,593,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 72,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4,125.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.50 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Second Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 0.2%

OSBC opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $19.46.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.58 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 130.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

